The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northcoast Research currently has $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.31.

WEN opened at $23.89 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

