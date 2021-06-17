The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.35. 139,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The company has a market cap of $318.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

