The Transfer Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $5.66 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.75 or 0.00040730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040222 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,031,614 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

