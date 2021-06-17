The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$91.00 at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.02.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$159.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$85.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Insiders sold a total of 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 over the last ninety days.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.