The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.80.
The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
