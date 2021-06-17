The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 681.20 ($8.90). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.78), with a volume of 6,011,497 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 649.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

