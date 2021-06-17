The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.68). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,204,382 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £979.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.