The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $123.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PGR stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

