The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Analysts expect that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

