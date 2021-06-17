The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

