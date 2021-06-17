The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

