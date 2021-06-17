The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

