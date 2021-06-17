The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
MXF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 125,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,562. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
