The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 10,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,609. The firm has a market cap of $673.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,128 shares of company stock worth $3,409,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

