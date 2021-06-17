The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

LEV stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

