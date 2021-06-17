The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 99.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 920,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,441,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

