The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 229.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 182,226 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.