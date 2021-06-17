The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Raised to $19.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,809. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

