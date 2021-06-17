The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.9% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HD traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $321.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.
The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.
In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
