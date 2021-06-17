The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.9% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $321.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

