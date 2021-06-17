The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.73 ($114.97).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN opened at €88.97 ($104.67) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.45. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.