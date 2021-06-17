The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hess (NYSE:HES)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of HES stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

