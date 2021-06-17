The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.82. 2,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

