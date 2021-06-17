The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $44.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $841.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

