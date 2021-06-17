The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 298,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

FBMS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 59,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $841.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. Equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group began coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

