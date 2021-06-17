The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

