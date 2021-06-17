The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,494 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 166,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

