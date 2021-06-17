The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,546 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $237,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,516. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

