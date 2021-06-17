The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 62.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $41,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

