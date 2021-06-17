Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $604.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $647.94.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.