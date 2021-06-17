Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.20 ($3.74).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 230.15 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.98. The stock has a market cap of £17.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86.

In other Tesco news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Insiders bought 28,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,647 in the last quarter.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

