Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TBNK stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

