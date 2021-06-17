Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $41.71. 23,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 650,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Terex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Terex by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.