Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Terex worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

