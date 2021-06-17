TENT Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $234,537.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00365183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00149540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00224541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002696 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,207,740 coins and its circulating supply is 36,130,648 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

