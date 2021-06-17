Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $20,670,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 361,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 1,562,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

