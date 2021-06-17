TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.91. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 1,687,650 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$37.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.50.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.248191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

