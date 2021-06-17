Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEF. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

