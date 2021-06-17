TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 13th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TEGNA by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 272,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 120,930 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 39,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

