Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

NYSE:LDI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

