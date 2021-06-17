Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 116,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.2% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 73,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

