Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in US Foods were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.70 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

