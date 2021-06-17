Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 2,188.7% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $236,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

