Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,925 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.