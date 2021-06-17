Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,334 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $314,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 55.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,904 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,779 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $166.63 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -234.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

