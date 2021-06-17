TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$77.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.88.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$65.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,943. The stock has a market cap of C$63.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Jay J. White bought 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,806.29. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Insiders bought 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

