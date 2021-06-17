Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.72. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,398 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The stock has a market cap of $947.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

