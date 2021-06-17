Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

