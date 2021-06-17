Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 274,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $366.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.45.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

