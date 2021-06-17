Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 21,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,964,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

