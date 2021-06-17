TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.30

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 191441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.16 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

